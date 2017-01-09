Jolly Rogers

Danny Rogers pulled off a terrific save in Falkirk 4-1 win over Raith Rovers on Saturday, before claiming there was no place he’d rather be than Kirkcaldy despite his parent club, Aberdeen, getting set to jet off to Dubai for a winter training camp. Rogers was understandably In a jovial mood after Saturday's win and joked: “ Danny Rogers pulled off a terrific save in Falkirk 4-1 win over Raith Rovers on Saturday, before claiming there was no place he’d rather be than Kirkcaldy despite his parent club, Aberdeen, getting set to jet off to Dubai for a winter training camp. Rogers was understandably In a jovial mood after Saturday's win and joked: “ I asked the gaffer if I could take this week off! Dubai would have been great, but I’d much rather play. I’m delighted to be here for my second season. Us, Morton and Raith have went through a bad spell so that was a massive game for us. We came out on top so hopefully we can kick on. I can go home a happy man, even though that won’t be in Dubai! ”



The young goalkeeper is half-way through his second spell with the Bairns and remains keen to carry puling off big saves to help his side continue to move back up the league. He said: “ I feel like there were goals going in that no one look twice at me for because they are good goals, but maybe last season I might have ended up saving them. That’s what I got back to today, because I’m sure a few people would have thought that header would be a goal. I can’t often remember things like the saves individually, it’s just a reaction and luckily enough it stayed out. It’s moments like that can win you games, it’s vital at 2-1 because we can go up the park and make it 3-1. When the first goal went in I was thinking that it was happening again, but it just ended up going over the line. I was desperate to make sure it didn’t happen again and I made the save the second time. I came out and took a few crosses too, I was feeling confident today .”



Just five minutes into the game, Rogers was involved in a heavy clash with Rovers striker Ryan Stevenson who came off worse from the incident. Rogers was keen to send his best wishes to the former Hearts man, who had to be substituted soon after their coming together. He went on: “ I thought Stevenson was seriously hurt after that because there was a heavy contact between the two of us. I knew at the time after it happened that he was hurt and I was surprised he came back on. Obviously I never meant it and I hope he’s ok. You don’t mean it and there is that initial reaction, but I hope he’s alright. ”



Rogers is keen for the Bairns to use Saturday’s comfortable win to get back on a consistent run of form. Peter Houston’s men now hold a commanding five point lead in the race for play-off positions. Rogers added: “ I knew we’d come out of it at some stage. If we don’t kick on from here then it’s a waste though. We need to stick together and get the confidence and form of last year. We need to put a bit of fear back into other teams and go on a run. It was probably only at this stage last year that we really kicked on. Everyone is catchable, but we look at trying to see off Raith and Morton just now and take it from there .”