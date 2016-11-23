Honest Men Looking To Bring Three Points Home

After Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Dumbarton, Rovers can move back above Morton and into third place in the Championship table tonight, if they can overcome Ian McCall’s Ayr United side at home. Whilst scoring goals has become harder for the Starks Park side in recent weeks, they’ve remained unbeaten in their last five games due to their excellent defensive record, while Ayr have lost their last three, since a 1-0 win over Queen of the South in October. If Ayr plan to leave Kirkcaldy with all three points, they’ll need to overcome a Rovers team with an impressive home record, with only Rangers, Alloa and Falkirk able to register an away win at Stark’s Park in 2016.



It’s been a long time since Raith managed a home win against Ayr, 2008 to be exact, when goals from Gary Wales, Kevin Smith and a last-minute Graeme Weir winner pulled off a 3-2 win. Tonight’s game will be the sides second meeting of the season, with the other, on the opening day of the season, producing a 2-0 win for Raith. Ross Callachan opened the scoring in the first half, before Ross Matthews made it two in the second. Since then however, Ayr manager McCall has made moves to strengthen the Honest Men’s squad, with Gary Harkins joining following being released by Dundee, and ex-Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle defender Conrad Balatoni bringing an increased rigidity to the back-line. Despite that result in August, Rovers have a poor recent record in this fixture, with just two wins and four draws from the last ten meetings.