Glasgow City 5 Rangers 0

City stormed into the lead in the opening minute with Abbi Grant weaving her way into the box before shooting past Jordan Elliott in the Rangers nets. Soon Elliott was picking the ball out of her goal again, this time as Noelle Murray finished off a Hayley Lauder cross.



After the break City added to their lead when a Leanne Ross free kick hit the Rangers wall and flew in past Elliott. On 67 minutes, the City Captain did it again, but this time unaided as her free kick went straight into the top corner leaving Jordan helpless. In added time, Leanne Crichton got her second goal in two weeks as she hit a screamer from 25 yards into the top right hand corner to crown off what was a very dominant display from City.



Commenting, City Head Coach Scott Booth said: " I thought we were excellent today. We created numerous chances and were a constant threat to the Rangers defence. I felt they hardly troubled us at all, except for one shot from distance in the first half. It was a really professional display from us and I am delighted with the three points ."



City are not in action until 18 June when they face Spartans in the second round of the Scottish Cup, due to the international break when Scotland face Sweden and Romania. Spartans v Glasgow City is a 1pm kick off at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh.