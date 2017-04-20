Football For A Fiver

Peterhead have reduced prices for Saturday's crucial Scottish League One game against Stenhousemuir to just £5. The Blue Toon currently occupy the relegation play-off place and are five points ahead of the Warriors with three games to play. Season ticket holders will receive a complimentary ticket to give to a friend and U12s will also be admitted free to Balmoor.



Peterhead manager Jim McInally said: " Peterhead have reduced prices for Saturday's crucial Scottish League One game against Stenhousemuir to just £5. The Blue Toon currently occupy the relegation play-off place and are five points ahead of the Warriors with three games to play. Season ticket holders will receive a complimentary ticket to give to a friend and U12s will also be admitted free to Balmoor.Peterhead manager Jim McInally said: " This is undoubtedly a big game on Saturday and any additional support will be appreciated by the team. All too often fans are forgotten about and Peterhead recognise the efforts by the fans who follow their respective clubs week in, week out. You would hope we could get a few extra people through the gate. But it's also a way of saying thank you to the 500 or so diehard supporters that are there week in, week out. It's giving them something back so it would be nice if we could get another couple of hundred people on to the attendance. There is always this debate in Scottish football about whether or not our game is too expensive and there is a train of thought that people, who do go just pay the going rate anyway, so it will be interesting to see if the reduced price has any impact on our crowd numbers."