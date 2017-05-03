Fans Right Behind You

Clyde take on Montrose at Links Park on Saturday and are keen to get as much backing as possible. So much so that the visitors are offering free coach travel to Clyde fans for the final - and vital - Scottish League Two game. The club have set a provisional departure time of 11.15am from Broadwood with a return to the ground following the game.



Fans hoping to take advantage of the offer have to register as soon as possible and no later than 10pm on Thursday. Places can be booked by emailing your name(s) and a contact number to bus@clydefc.co.uk . Clyde have also offered to cover the costs of both the Castlemilk Branch and Glasgow Branch buses, given the significance of the game and as a small gesture of thanks to members for their backing throughout the season.