Did The Only An Excuse Team Write Strachan's Post Game Comments?

Scotland missed out on another major tournament on goal difference. It has been 20 years since the Scottish flag had to be found for the opening ceremony. This time around the headline grabbing reason for failing to win last night against Slovenia, which would have secured a play off place, is that Scotland are genetically behind the rest of football. I can't recall this excuse being used before and I don't think Scotland has been suddenly afflicted by this lack of height.



We have always been known to have small tricky players, Gordon Strachan among them who took the micky regarding his lack of inches when failing to scale the advertising hoardings after scoring in 1986 in Mexico. Archie Gemmill, scorer of the goal voted the best World Cup goal ever, also comes to mind.



Scotland have had chances to secure qualification in the last 20 years but the lack of goals have been the main reason for failing not lack of height. Perhaps Strachan has been misquoted and taken out of context but the real reason we will be watching the World Cup next year on the box from Russia is not gaining enough points.



Strachan wanted to match the height and strength of Slovenia. However, he must have known for some considerable time who he had available to call upon to make the most of Scotland's strengths. We have players who can score goals and we have players who can stop goals. The concentration levels excuse could have been used to sum up the draw on Sunday. Perhaps Strachan did not want to point the finger at individual players in a group who he has described as "...as good as anything I've worked with."



I doubt very much that the team who worked hard to get the chance of reaching the play off will want to hide behind the height issue. If lack of height is holding back Scotland - we may as well stop playing football for a couple or three generations to develop the genetic make up formula to breed talented players who are at least six foot in height.