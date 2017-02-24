Dembele Happy To Stay

According to Moussa Dembele's agent the young Frenchman is happy at Celtic and remains fully focused on becoming a better player in Scotland despite reported January interest from Chelsea and persistent speculation about his future. Talk of a move to Stamford Bridge intensified on the final day of January's transfer window as Dembele flew from Glasgow to London for a specialist assessment on a knee injury at a hospital in Chelsea. However, he flew back to Glasgow in a matter of hours without having any contact with the Premier League club. Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte subsequently dismissed the links as "just speculation," while Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers joked that he told his physio to mark Dembele "like Franco Baresi" during the deadline day trip to London, just in case. Chelsea have already been linked with a potential summer bid to sign Dembele -- who has scored 27 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions since joining Celtic from Fulham last July -- but his agent Mamadi Fofana insists his client is concerned only with maintaining his prolific form.



Mouse Dembele (c) Andrew Milligan PA Images

Fofana said: "Moussa doesn't stress. He signed a four-year deal at Celtic and, in his head, he'll be at Celtic for those four years. If he has to leave, that will happen at the right time, but it's not in Moussa's head or my head. In January, there was speculation, but there will always be speculation if he does well. But it's so important to focus on the right things. Moussa remains cool. He's not affected. The future does not exist. The past has gone. It's about being a better player right now. If Celtic ever wants to sell Moussa, it will be a common decision which is taken between everyone. But, at the moment, I can be no clearer in saying there is absolutely no discussion between me and Celtic about Moussa leaving in the summer or even next January."



Parkhead goalkeeper Craig Gordon was the subject of an official approach from Chelsea in January as the London club sought to sign a replacement for back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, but the potential move collapsed after two failed bids. Begovic remains set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season in search of regular football despite having a January move to Bournemouth blocked by Conte, while Gordon is in the final year of his contract with Celtic, though the Scottish champions have an option to extend it for a further year.