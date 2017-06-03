Cole To Tynecastle

Hearts' Ian Cathro has made Tranmere Rovers striker Cole Stockton his second signing of the summer. The ex-Morecambe forward has agreed a two-year deal and joins Christophe Berra - who joined from Ipswich Town - at Tynecastle. Stockton has keen to take last season’s scoring form into next season. The English forward signed a pre-contract with Hearts on Friday and will join on a two-year deal once his current contract with Tranmere Rovers expires on 1 July. The big striker scored eight times in his final 11 games with Rovers, and although he’s looking for an early goal to get his career in Scotland off to a flier, he insists there’s more to his games then just goals.



Asked what he can bring to Hearts, Stockton said: " Hearts' Ian Cathro has made Tranmere Rovers striker Cole Stockton his second signing of the summer. The ex-Morecambe forward has agreed a two-year deal and joins Christophe Berra - who joined from Ipswich Town - at Tynecastle. Stockton has keen to take last season’s scoring form into next season. The English forward signed a pre-contract with Hearts on Friday and will join on a two-year deal once his current contract with Tranmere Rovers expires on 1 July. The big striker scored eight times in his final 11 games with Rovers, and although he’s looking for an early goal to get his career in Scotland off to a flier, he insists there’s more to his games then just goals.Asked what he can bring to Hearts, Stockton said: " I’m looking to take confidence from the end of my season into the next. Every striker’s got to. Every striker lives for goals, don’t they? If you get a goal early doors then there’s your confidence rolling, but I’d like to take the confidence from last season. I’m a big, strong striker but not like a target man. I can do both. I’m very good at holding the ball up, I can bring players into play around the box, and I’m a goalscorer. Goals win games, don’t they? But I can create chances for others ."