City Through In League Cup

Seeded for the first time, the SWPL Cup ensures that SWPL One sides face only SWPL Two sides in the opening round and the difference was evident for all to see at McDiarmid Park as City cruised past their Perth challengers.



Despite the scoreline, the hosts worked extremely hard and were very motivated for a game against the Scottish Champions. It took until the half hour mark for City to finally make the breakthrough. Megan Foley was a constant menace for the away side down the right hand side and her cross found the head of American Savannah Jordan who made no mistake from a few yards out.



Less than 60 seconds later, it was 2-0 as the returning Abbi Grant netted for the visitors with Foley once again the provider. Gliding past two players, Foley once found the by-line and her inch perfect cross to the back post was met by the run of Grant and she made no mistake to put herself on the scoresheet.



On 38 minutes, the strike force combined with Jordan feeding Grant inside the box and the City number seven cooly shot past McIlravey-Davidson in the Jeanfield nets.



On the stroke of half time it was 4-0 as Jordan put the game beyond the hosts with a fine header from a City corner.



Defender Savannah McCarthy was next on the scoresheet as she fired home a half volley after another City corner and Nicola Docherty made it 6-0 finishing off a fine move with a powerful effort from the left hand side.

Midfielder Sam Kerr completed a fine performance in City colours with a well taken goal as she cruised past a couple of players before calmly slotting in the bottom corner to make it 7-0.



Goal number eight came with three minutes of regulation time remaining as Jordan completed her hat-trick with her third header of the match from a Leanne Ross corner.



The draw for the next round will take place at Hampden Park this week. City's potential opponents include Hibernian, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Spartans.