Caldwell Up Against It In Chesterfield

Your Scottishfitba.net reporter, on sabbatical in Chesterfield, said after Gary Caldwell's first match in charge of the Sky Bet League One side that it could be an uphill fight for the ex-Celtic and Hibs player in Derbyshire. With no wins in five matches it has proved to be the case as the Spireite fans gave the former Scotland star their first boos after their visitors and fellow relegation strugglers overturned Chesterfield's first goal for Caldwell at the Proact Stadium.



Goals from Andrew Tutte and substitute George Miller right at the end of the game gave Bury a crucial three points in this English third tier encounter. It was a great start for former Killie boss Lee Clark who left Rugby Park for Gigg Lane just 48 hours before Bury's visit to Chesterfield. Kristian Dennis had earlier given the Spireites the lead in the 32nd minute.



In the second half, debutant goalie Thorsten Stuckmann saved a Ryan Lowe penalty after Tom Anderson was sent off for a foul on Miller. Five Chesterfield shots to Bury's 16 tells its own story and Caldwell has so far struggled to get his team to find their shooting boots with only three goals in five games with the Scotsman in charge and seven goals conceded, there have been two draws and three defeats at the start of the Caldwell era.



Many amongst a passionate home support are already saying on social media that Caldwell, on a 12 month rolling contract, should be judged on performances from the start of next season as it looks likely Chesterfield will be one of four clubs dropping down to League 2 in May.



Chesterfield are at home to Oxford Utd on Sat Feb 25th and face a trip to London on Tuesday to face Millwall.