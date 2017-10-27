Wood Has A New Home

Partick Thistle have signed former Ross County midfielder Martin Woods on a contract until the end of the season. Woods left the Staggies in the summer, having previously played for Leeds, Sunderland, Rotherham, Doncaster, Barnsley and Shrewsbury.



Thistle manager Alan Archibald, whose side face St Johnstone at Firhill on Saturday, said: "Martin has a wealth of experience and, while he is lacking in fitness, I expect him to be ready to play his part sooner rather than later. Martin has trained with us a couple of days already this week and we bring him in to provide us with cover for that vital area in the middle of the pitch as we unfortunately lose Stuart Bannigan for four to six weeks while he recovers from the minor operation to clear up some minor issues in his knee."