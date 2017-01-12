Warm Welcome In The Highlands

Ross County's Global Energy Stadium has been voted as the most family friendly football ground in Scotland by travelling fans in the recent Scottish Football Supporters Association awards.



David O'Connor, Operations Manager, said: " I must pay tribute to all staff who are involved in the match day experience who make our ground comfortable, welcoming and safe. Most people now recognise that we have great facilities and that is in no small part due to the effort from the Chairman right through to our volunteers who ensure that supporters, particularly those with families, look forward to coming to the ground. We also have a range of ticket initiatives directly aimed at families to make football more affordable. We look forward to working with our supporters to build upon what we already provide on match days ."



O'Connor went on: " Ross County have a number of ticket concessions aimed at children, pensioners, students and the disabled all of who form part of the many families to regularly enjoy football at the ground. Our hospitality and Tea Bar provision are also recognised as providing high quality food and beverages in comfortable settings across the Global Energy Stadium ."