Wanted: One Cup Run

Chris Cadden believes that a decent cup run for Motherwell is “long over-due” as the squad gets ready for the trip to the Capital for tomorrow night’s Scottish League Cup gamer. The Fir Park side take on Edinburgh City and have the chance to secure top spot in Group F following two convincing win in their groups to date. Young midfielder Cadden, who “loves” the format of the cup, a potential run could do wonders for the players at Fir Park.



He said: "I love it – I know pre-season games are always good for fitness and stuff but with this it’s competitive football straight away and the games mean something so it prepares you well for the first game of the season. You maybe shouldn’t but you do approach the games differently because you know it’s for three points and there’s a potential cup run at stake. Motherwell haven’t had a cup run in a while so I think it’s long overdue and the boys have been told that too so it’s important to all of us."