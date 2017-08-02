Wanted: One Cup Run

|
Chris Cadden believes that a decent cup run for Motherwell is “long over-due” as the squad gets ready for the trip to the Capital for tomorrow night’s Scottish League Cup gamer. The Fir Park side take on Edinburgh City and have the chance to secure top spot in Group F following two convincing win in their groups to date. Young midfielder Cadden, who “loves” the format of the cup, a potential run could do wonders for the players at Fir Park.
