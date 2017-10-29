Walker Vital To Structure

|
Hearts manager Craig Levein pointed to the loss of Jamie Walker as the critical point on Saturday that ended with Rangers heading along the M8 with a 3-1 win and all three points to enjoy. Not a bad result for Rangers in front of 33,000 fans in the week that Pedro Caixinha was dismissed as manager. A Kyle Lafferty free-kick put Hearts in front in the first half, but two goals from Kenny Miller and a third from Josh Windass - the second two coming after Walker’s injury - earned the visitors the win.
After the game, Levein said that Walker was crucial to the system employed by Hearts, and his depleted side were unable to cope as he had nobody to call upon due injury crisis. Levein went on: "I’m happy at a lot of the things we did in the first half, and for the first hour in general. The tail end of the game wasn’t good at all. I thought Kyle’s free kick was excellent, and we should have another goal or two to go along with it. Once Jamie Walker went off, the whole system just fell apart and I put it solely down to that. We need Jamie to make that particular system work, and as we were already short in midfield, it made it even more difficult for us."
