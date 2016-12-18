Unwanted Hat Trick

Former player hits the winner in stoppage time as his former team throws away 3-2 lead at home. One ingredient that is familiar to any side enjoying little luck in their regular season campaign and for Cowdenbeath FC the distress signals are flying following Saturday's 4-3 home defeat to Forfar which included former player Lewis Milne firing a 92nd minute winner for the Loons.



The Fifers are back at the bottom of League 2 after claiming the safety of mid table just three weeks ago and their difficult season once again sees young head coach Liam Fox under the spotlight as some Blue Brazilians call for Cowden director Jimmy Calderwood to give up his seat in the stand on match days for a seat in the dugout.



Tynecastle protégé Fox has gone through a managerial baptism of fire at Central Park but with a drop from Championship to Lowland League in three years a very real possibility now it could be a difficult start to 2017 for the team about to begin its 100th year at the controversial football and Stock Car venue that is the Kingdom Maracana.



Cowdenbeath have been a Scottish League club since 1905 and made the top six in Scotland's top division in the 1920's but despite more promotion success in the 21st century than in the second 50 years of the 20th century the fall from grace since managing a 0-0 draw with Rangers in the Glaswegians first season in the Championship has been acute, painful and now worrying as the Blue Brazil walk the tightrope of Montrose and East Stirlingshire before them.



Shire fell into the Lowland League abyss while the Gable Endies survived relegation to non league life but as the Pyramid starts to test the unfashionable names of Scottish League football some may feel it is simply a case of Cowdenbeath being the inevitable next in line to face an end of season play off against the Lowland or Highland League champs.



The worst home crowds in the SPFL coupled with the ramshackle surroundings and pot holed pitch of Central Park makes life at home like starting with 10 men some weeks so luck is required after the festive period with Edinburgh City now finally finding their feet as a league club and Montrose and Stifling appearing better equipped to face the rigours of a relegation battle.



Cowden v East Kilbride (as it was in the Scottish Cup this season) could be a two legged play off final to savour in May and EK would start favourites after their 1-0 win in the cup at Central Park! Will Cowden finally fall in the Highlands if EK fail against the HFL top dogs or can rookie boss Fox dig Cowden out of their present rut?



