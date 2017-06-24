United Have A Scobbie

Dundee United have signed defender Thomas Scobbie on a two-year-deal after he left Scottish Premiership team, St Johnstone. Scobbie played almost 100 times for the Perth team in his five years at the Club after joining them from Falkirk where he had learned his trade – playing 156 times for the Bairns in his six years as a pro at the club. Scobie said: " Dundee United have signed defender Thomas Scobbie on a two-year-deal after he left Scottish Premiership team, St Johnstone. Scobbie played almost 100 times for the Perth team in his five years at the Club after joining them from Falkirk where he had learned his trade – playing 156 times for the Bairns in his six years as a pro at the club. Scobie said: " I am excited to join United. It is a great Club with fantastic support. When I spoke to the manager, I knew this was where I wanted to sign, and I am delighted to have my future secured. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and being together in our attempt to get back into the Premiership ."



Scobbie played for Scotland at U19 and U21 levels while with Falkirk and the experienced left-footed player becomes Ray McKinnon’s third summer signing following the captures of James Keatings and Billy King on pre-contracts in May. Manager Ray McKinnon said: " Thomas is an excellent defender who can play both left back and central, and he will enhance our defensive options. As important, he is also a great organiser, a real leader with plenty of experience and these are vital characteristics for me. We need to add more players, and I expect to further add to the squad before pre-season begins ."