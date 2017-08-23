Under 21 Squad Announced

Scot Gemmill has announced a 22-player squad for Scotland’s opening UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification game against the Netherlands in September. RB Leipzig forward Oliver Burke has been called up for the first time into the under-21 squad after impressing for the under-20s at the Toulon Tournament where he captained the side and scored twice as Scotland finished in third place.



Anthony Ralston, who featured for Celtic in last night’s UEFA Champions League play-off game against Astana, has also received his first call-up, as have his Celtic teammates Calvin Miller and Michael Johnston. Kilmarnock are the most represented club, with Greg Taylor, Adam Frizzell, Dominic Thomas and Iain Wilson all earning places in the squad, whilst St Mirren midfielder Lewis Morgan will be hoping to make his competitive under-21 debut at his home club ground.



Scotland take on their Dutch counterparts at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on Tuesday, 5 September, kick-off 7.30pm.



Goalkeepers

Ryan Fulton (Hamilton Accies)

Jack Ruddy (Wolves)

Defenders

Jason Kerr (St Johnstone) *

Ross McCrorie (Rangers)

Scott McKenna (Aberdeen)

Calvin Miller (Celtic)

Anthony Ralston (Celtic)

Liam Smith (Hearts) **

John Soutar (Hearts)

Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders

Theo Archibald (Brentford)

Chris Cadden (Motherwell)

Adam Frizzell (Kilmarnock)

Michael Johnston (Celtic)

Stephen Mallen (Barnsley)

Lewis Morgan (St Mirren)

Dominic Thomas (Kilmarnock)

Iain Wilson (Kilmarmock)

Forwards

Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig)

Ryan Hardie (Rangers)

Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City)

Scott Wright (Aberdeen)

* On loan to Queen of the South

** On loan to St Mirren