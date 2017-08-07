Under 17s Prepare To Meet Italy, England And Turkey

Falkirk's Connor McBride has been named in the Scotland Under 17 squad for an international tournament taking place later this month at St George’s Park. The Forth Valley Football Academy Graduate signed his first professional contract with Falkirk earlier this summer and is preparing for the start of the Development League season on 22 August when Celtic visit The Falkirk Stadium.



The Under-17s will be aiming to reach their fifth consecutive UEFA European Championship finals after being knocked out of the group stages in the last minute by France. Brian McLaughlin will lead the side for the first time, taking over from Scot Gemmill. The tournament will act as preparation for the qualifying round in Estonia where they will play the hosts as well as Andorra and Denmark. Fixtures

Friday, 18 August: Italy v Scotland, kick-off 6pm, St George’s Park

Sunday, 20 August: England v Scotland, kick-off 3pm, St George’s Park

Tuesday, 22 August: Scotland v Turkey, kick-off 1pm, St George’s Park Scotland Under-17 Squad

Goalkeepers

Ryan Mullen – Celtic

*Archie Mair – Aberdeen

Defenders

*Taylor Wilson – Hamilton Academical

*Nathan Patterson – Rangers

*Chris Hamilton – Hearts

Kane O’Connor – Hibs

Jack Armer – Preston North End

*Kyle McLelland – Rangers

Midfielders

*Marc Leonard – Hearts

*Dean Campbell – Aberdeen

*Ethan Erhahon – St. Mirren

*Billy Gilmour – Chelsea

*Terry Taylor – Wolves

*Ethan Ross – Aberdeen

Forwards

*Jamie Semple – Motherwell

*Adedapo Mebude – Rangers

*Connor McBride – Falkirk

*Joshua McPake – Rangers

Aaron Pressley – Aston Villa

* Performance School Graduate