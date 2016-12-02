Tough Call For Tonight's Game

The top two in the Championship, Dundee United and Hibs, meet tonight Tannadice to see if either can steal all three points this time around. It finished 1-1 when Hibs welcomed Dundee United to the capital at the beginning of October - James Keatings opening the scoring but William Edjenguele equalising for the visitors.



Hibs go into the game unbeaten on their travels this season and hold a three-point lead over Dundee United, who have yet to lose at home. Neil Lennon's men have the best defensive record in the country having conceded just two goals in seven away game. Their most recent outing saw them beat Queen of the South 4-0 at Easter Road on 19 November. Ray McKinnon's team saw their run of seven straight wins in all competitions end when they drew 0-0 draw against Morton at Cappielow a fortnight ago.