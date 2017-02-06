Top Work Gets Rewarded

Morton's top scorer Ross Forbes has been named as Ladbrokes Championship Player of the Month for January. Morton had been in fine form throughout last month, racking up consecutive wins against Dumbarton, Raith Rovers, Falkirk, and Ayr United. On an individual level, midfielder Forbes, who has 10 goals for the campaign, scored four times in the month – one of which is in the running for goal of the month – and registering one assist in his four appearances. Forbes is the third Morton man to receive recognition this term after Thomas O’Ware and manager Jim Duffy picked up the monthly accolades in an October double.



Duffy said: " Morton's top scorer Ross Forbes has been named as Ladbrokes Championship Player of the Month for January. Morton had been in fine form throughout last month, racking up consecutive wins against Dumbarton, Raith Rovers, Falkirk, and Ayr United. On an individual level, midfielder Forbes, who has 10 goals for the campaign, scored four times in the month – one of which is in the running for goal of the month – and registering one assist in his four appearances. Forbes is the third Morton man to receive recognition this term after Thomas O’Ware and manager Jim Duffy picked up the monthly accolades in an October double.Duffy said: " I’m delighted for Ross. We had a number of players who performed at a high level right throughout the month of January, but obviously Ross, with the goals he’s scored and the assists he’s had, has more than deserved the award. For players, it’s always good to receive acknowledgement for their performances and the work they put in, and hopefully Ross can continue that form for the remainder of the season ."