Ton Up For Naismith

St Mirren's Jason Naismith made his 100th appearance for the Buddies in Tuesday night's 3-2 win over Queen of the South. However, the big defender was more interested in savouring the win with fans that made the trip down to Dumfries thank thinking about his own personal achievement. He admitted that it wasn't on his mind during the game as he knew what was at stake, but afterwards said the win was a great way to celebrate the achievement.



Naismith said: "I didn't think about it during the game due to the consequences of the game but that was a great way to mark it - it was unbelievable. I always thought we were going to win. I believed all the way up until we scored that we were going to win. I just sensed it with the way we were played and obviously Stevie's got that wee bit of quality to get us the win and it's brilliant. I said to Stevie that I was hoping that he would run to the fans so it would give me an excuse as well. It's brilliant sharing it with them. It's a Tuesday night, 7:45pm kick off and they deserve that more than anybody and it's great to share that with them."



The young defender feels that the team's character has been questioned as they searched for that first league win of the season. However, he hopes that the desire they showed right until the end of the game proves they certainly have character when it counts. He said: "I think it shows the character we've got. It's be doubted this year and rightly so at times. I don't think we played particularly badly in the first half but the goals we gave away were terrible from our point of view. It's been like that all season and we have to stop that. But to come out and play the way we did was magnificent and especially sharing it with those fans who came down here. They deserve better and we've given them better tonight."



Looking ahead after the win, the right back knows Tuesday's result was just one step in what will be a long journey. He went on: "I think it's a big week for us. I said that to the boys at the end of the game as we were walking off, we can't get ahead of ourselves. We have a big game against Raith on Saturday and then a massive game against Ayr going into the Christmas period so we'll be looking to take maximum points from that and try to get up the table. I think we've been building momentum over the last couple of weeks and I think we were unfortunate at Falkirk on Saturday. Previous to that performances have definitely been getting better. The gaffer has come in, his training is top notch. I think we are getting fitter as a group, and individually, and hopefully we can push on and get the points that we need."



Naismith did take a moment at the end of the game to reflect on his personal milestone and said that it's a proud moment for him to have achieved it at a young age. He said: "Of course (I am pleased), especially taking account of the fact that I was injured for a full season. I'm only 22 and a lot of people forget that. It's probably only my third full season as a professional. For me, I'm extremely proud of it and I'll probably go back and talk about it with my family. It's nice to look back on the stuff you've done in the short career you've had already and hopefully there's many more highs to come."