Danny Swanson is excited to get his Hibs career underway. The attacking midfielder, signed a pre-contract with the Easter Road side, the club he grew up supporting, and is looking forward to pulling on the green and white jersey and get into action. When the announcement of the planned move was made in April, the St Johnstone midfielder said: " The opportunity to sign for Hibernian was one I couldn't resist. I'm an Edinburgh boy and grew up supporting the Hibees. It's always been an ambition of mine to play for the club and I am looking forward to this new challenge and to help achieve their goals back in the Ladbrokes Premiership "



Now that the 2016-17 season is over and his commitment to the Perth Saints has ended Swanson said today: " It’s amazing and I’ve been looking forward to it for a while. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m delighted to be joining. I saw that over 11,000 season tickets have been sold, which is remarkable. Hopefully next season we can get more through the gates and I’ll try to get them up off their seats. That’s the way I try to play the game. I’ll not hide if I’m having a bad game or just kick the ball the way I’m facing – I’ll take it, be brave and try to make things happen. I just can’t wait to score one day for this team ."