Steven MacLean's contract at St Johnstone has been extended to the summer of 2018. An appearance-related clause in his contract was triggered a few weeks ago to move the final date on his deal. He joined the Perth side in September 2012 initially on a short term deal but proved himself to be a key player for Steve Lomas, who was manager at the time. MacLean helped Saints finish the season in third place on the last day of the 2012/13 season.



Since arriving at McDiarmid Park MacLean has made 139 appearances, plus 14 games when he came on as a substitute, and scored 44 goals. His most memorable goal being the one that sealed the Saints win in the 2014 Scottish Cup Final against Dundee United at Celtic Park. MacLean is the fourth player in the last few days to commit their immediate future to Saints, following the news last week that Richard Foster, David Wotherspoon and Joe Shaughnessy had signed new deals.