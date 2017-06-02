Team Building

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is looking forward to working with Ryan Jack and believes the midfielder is making a move at the right time in his career. The former Aberdeen captain becomes Caixinha’s first Scottish signing following Bruno Alves’ arrival earlier in the week, and the Rangers manager is delighted to have added another quality player to his squad.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is looking forward to working with Ryan Jack and believes the midfielder is making a move at the right time in his career. The former Aberdeen captain becomes Caixinha’s first Scottish signing following Bruno Alves’ arrival earlier in the week, and the Rangers manager is delighted to have added another quality player to his squad. He said: "Ryan is one player who, for the last three seasons and from the age of 23, has been the captain of Aberdeen and that tells me a lot about the character, the personality and the maturity he has as well as the talent. I also believe that we identified in him something that we need in our midfield which is leadership and understanding the game in terms of being the balance player who builds from the back, who switches the play, who releases the full backs and allows all the offensive players to go up the park with more freedom. That is what we identified in Ryan but we also have other players who we want to be competing for that position, and to have a winning team we also think it is really important to start being competitive for every position in the team. But I’m very happy that Ryan is our first Scottish signing. I believe 25 is a great age for him to come here. He had three years as captain of Aberdeen and has that experience, and he understands what it means to represent Rangers. I think we have all the points together to get the best from Ryan and to get the best from all the players that are coming. As I said after Bruno joined the club, we want to have a group of players who can create a big team and a team which always has desire to win on the pitch."