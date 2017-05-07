Still Targets To Aim For

Derek McInnes is looking for his Aberdeen side to get back on to winning ways at the first attempt against Hearts on Sunday. The Dons lost 2-0 at home to St Johnstone last week, albeit they still sit nine points ahead of third-placed Rangers with four game to play. With a second-place finish not yet sealed and a Scottish Cup final against Celtic to look forward to on 27 May, McInnes has more reasons than one to want his side to regain their form quickly, starting at Tynecastle.



He said: " Derek McInnes is looking for his Aberdeen side to get back on to winning ways at the first attempt against Hearts on Sunday. The Dons lost 2-0 at home to St Johnstone last week, albeit they still sit nine points ahead of third-placed Rangers with four game to play. With a second-place finish not yet sealed and a Scottish Cup final against Celtic to look forward to on 27 May, McInnes has more reasons than one to want his side to regain their form quickly, starting at Tynecastle.He said: " We want to go into that cup final in good form. We have to make sure we try and get a few wins under our belt before then. We have some tough challenges to do that. Sunday will be a good game, it is one I am really looking forward to. We have sold out our allocation, their pitch is in brilliant condition and it has all the makings of a top-class game. We are eager and excited about going down there. It is always the case when you don't win a game that you want to bounce back. It is important that you don't take three weeks to win the next one. I think there were reasons for losing the game and reasons why we did not get ourselves in front so we have been looking at our attacking play in training. I thought we defended well for long periods of the game, so our attacking play is something we are looking to get more from. We want to work the goalkeeper more from some of the good areas we get into. Hopefully we can show that side of our game as well as still being a difficult team to play on Sunday. "



Aaron Hughes believes he can be part of a successful period at Hearts after signing a new one-year deal. Hughes is fit again after more than two months out with a calf problem and is in the squad which headed to Pittodrie. Hearts are in need of a win to revive their fading European hopes after falling six points behind fourth-placed St Johnstone, but Hughes is confident good times are just around the corner.



The Northern Ireland international said: " I have enjoyed my football, I enjoy being round the place, so in that respect it was an easy decision. It's got a lot of potential, I think it can be a club that is pushing for European spots each year. And you have to look at the two cups as well as being a possibility. You have to look at that as a target. There is a lot of potential at the club and that's another reason why I am keen to be part of it, because I do think there are successful days ahead ."