Still Fighting To The Last Second

The midfielder said: " Iain Vigurs admits Inverness' survival push is better late than never. The Highlanders looked destined for the Championship when the Scottish Premiership split last month. With a five-point deficit to overcome and only four wins all season, there seemed no way back for Richie Foran's team. But two wins in their last three games have suddenly given Caley Thistle hope that they can escape the automatic relegation slot on the final day of the season. They have now clawed themselves back to within a point of Hamilton. Accies' goal difference is five better off, meaning Inverness realistically need a win when Motherwell travel north today, all the while praying Martin Canning's men slip up against Dundee. But having fought back from the brink, Vigurs is not writing off his side's chances just yet.The midfielder said: " I'm not surprised we've given ourselves this chance. We've left it late, I'll give you that, we've left it very late. But we were always confident we could turn results around. We've had a bit of luck with Hamilton losing on Tuesday against Ross County. You need some luck and we had that. We made the most of it against Dundee on Wednesday by getting the win that gets us back to within a point. Everyone is in good spirits. It's the most upbeat we've been in a while. Tuesday went well for us, and Wednesday couldn't have gone any better. All we could do is win our game against Dundee, and hopefully the result goes with us again when we play Motherwell ."



Meanwhile, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is " amazed " their opponents are at the bottom of the table. Robinson said: " Listen, it's horrible for Richie and for Martin as well. We are totally relieved we are not involved in it. I have sympathy for both of them. I went to the Inverness game on Wednesday and they are a decent side. I'm actually amazed they are down at the bottom. They have a decent home record, they have only lost two out of the last eight, against Celtic and St Johnstone. They play good football, they have some players in that team that I think everyone in the league would take. It's a strange one that they are down there ."