Motherwell have signed defender Ellis Plummer on a deal until the end of the season. The former England youth international has spent the last eleven years at Manchester City. Plummer, who can also operate at left-back, has been out on loan with Oldham Athletic back in 2013 and, more recently, in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren in 2014-15, where he made his Saints debut at Fir Park against ‘Well. He will compete with the likes of Ben Heneghan, Cédric Kipré, Stephen McManus and Charles Dunne for a starting slot at Fir Park.



Jeff Holmes/PA Archive/PA Images

Plummer, who will wear the number 14 shirt this season, said: "I’m delighted. I was desperate for a new challenge and I think this is the perfect place for me. I had a taste of Scottish football from my time at St Mirren and I really enjoyed it. It’s very competitive but I think that suits me." ‘Well manager Stephen Robinson added: “I think Ellis will definitely add to our squad – he can play in a number of different positions, left back, left centre back or holding midfield. He is a boy with a massive point to prove – there were very high hopes for him when he was younger but he has had a few injury problems and we are picking up and hoping to give him a platform to get back to where he was."