Motherwell have signed defender Ellis Plummer on a deal until the end of the season. The former England youth international has spent the last eleven years at Manchester City. Plummer, who can also operate at left-back, has been out on loan with Oldham Athletic back in 2013 and, more recently, in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren in 2014-15, where he made his Saints debut at Fir Park against ‘Well. He will compete with the likes of Ben Heneghan, Cédric Kipré, Stephen McManus and Charles Dunne for a starting slot at Fir Park.
