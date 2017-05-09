So We Meet Again So Soon...

Some sort of deja-vu going on tonight as Morton meet Dundee United in the Scottish Championship play off quarter final. The sides met on Saturday to complete their Scottish Championship League programme with the game ending in a 1-1 Some sort of deja-vu going on tonight as Morton meet Dundee United in the Scottish Championship play off quarter final. The sides met on Saturday to complete their Scottish Championship League programme with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Jim Duffy's men acted as hosts to Ray McKinnon's side on Saturday, with Blair Spittal equalising after Kudus Oyenuga had opened the scoring. The second leg of the quarter-final will be played on Friday 12 May at Tannadice.



There will be extra time and penalties if required if the scores are level on Friday evening. The Away goals rule does not apply in the SPFL play-offs.