Scougall A Saint Now

Saint Johnstone have added attacking midfielder Stefan Scougall to their ranks on a two year deal. The Edinburgh-born player returned from a holiday in Dubai on Friday evening and joined his new team mates in the final day of the pre-season camp in Largs this morning. This provided an opportunity for the deal to be finalised. Scougall started to make his name with Livingston between 2010 and 2014 before a transfer to Sheffield United for an undisclosed sum in January 2014. However, with several changes of manager and limited game time he didn’t feel he got the chance to make the impact he had hoped and was keen to return to Scotland once the Yorkshire club had indicated that he was free to go.





Stefan Scougall (c) Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport Scougall said: "My dad and I were invited to the Saints game against Hearts towards the end of last season and I spoke extensively with the manager that night and he was so positive about the club and his reasons for wanting me here that I was more than happy to sign. I need to play football and once I knew that Tommy wanted me, it was just a case of trying to get the deal done. These things take time but I’m delighted to have got it done this morning. The lads have been in for a week so I’ve missed that but I now just want to start today, meet everyone and get training. We’ll see what happens from there." Looking back on his time at Bramall Lane, Scougall said: "I’ve mixed emotions. I played under three different managers in my time there and that’s given me different experiences and I’ve come back to Scotland having grown as a person and a player.”



Manager Tommy Wright is delighted to have brought Stefan to the club. He said: "It’s no secret that Stefan was a target for me. He’s a player I’ve known for a long time and I watched him extensively when he was at Livingston and followed him when he went south. He fits the bill perfectly and has a lot of great qualities, bringing us that little bit extra in the final third. He has a real desire to play for this club and has nothing to prove to me or others but just wants to play and make a difference."