Scotland To Play The Netherlands In November

Scotland will have Malky Mackay in charge when they take on the Netherlands at Pittodrie in an friendly international on Thursday, 9 November, which will kick-off at 7.45pm. Both sides narrowly missed out on qualification for the 208 World Cup in Russia by goal difference. The sides have met 18 times in the past, with Scotland winning six, the Netherlands eight and the draws making up the other four occasions. The most recent occasion was in 2009 during qualification for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, with the Netherlands wining 1-0 at Hampden and 3-0 in Amsterdam. Malky Mackay (c) Jeff Holmes/PA Archive/PA Images SFA Chief Executive, Stewart Regan said: "We are delighted to bring international football back to the north east and are excited to once again welcome the Dutch national team to Scottish soil. While Pittodrie is not able to host competitive Scotland matches, this friendly provides a fantastic opportunity to bring international football to an abundance of Scotland fans based in the north. Though we are disappointed not to have qualified for the World Cup play-offs, the work begins now to prepare the team for next year’s UEFA Nations League tournament. The Netherlands will provide a stern test for the team and top class entertainment value for the fans."



Duncan Fraser, Chief Executive at Aberdeen, added: "We share in the disappointment over Scotland not reaching the World Cup play-offs. However, we very much welcome the Scottish FA's decision to bring this international game to Aberdeen. With the introduction of the UEFA Nations League next year replacing international friendlies, this is almost certainly the last occasion Pittodrie, and therefore Aberdeen, will host a Scotland international until the club relocate. Due to the well-documented constraints at Pittodrie, we are unable to host competitive internationals. This further underlines the need for a new stadium at Kingsford and why we remain absolutely committed to building facilities which can host competitive international matches, which not only provide a major boost for the Club but also the local economy."