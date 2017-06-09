Scotland Take On Romania

Scotland’s women continue to prepare for EURO2017 tonight when Romania head to the Falkirk Stadium to take on Anna Signeul’s team. Scotland's Women's national team have already played seven games this year to prepare for the tournament and after tonight's game will head to Sweden of a friendly on Tuesday. Vaila Barsley (Eskilstuna United) could be in line to make her home debut after making her first Scotland appearance in April in Belgium. Erin Cuthbert is also involved fresh from winning the WSL Spring Series with Chelsea in her first season at the club. Scotland’s women continue to prepare for EURO2017 tonight when Romania head to the Falkirk Stadium to take on Anna Signeul’s team. Scotland's Women's national team have already played seven games this year to prepare for the tournament and after tonight's game will head to Sweden of a friendly on Tuesday. Vaila Barsley (Eskilstuna United) could be in line to make her home debut after making her first Scotland appearance in April in Belgium. Erin Cuthbert is also involved fresh from winning the WSL Spring Series with Chelsea in her first season at the club.



You can watch the game live on the Scotland National Team Facebook page and YouTube channel. This will be the first women’s game streamed live by the ruling body following qualification for EURO2017 where Scotland have been drawn alongside England, Spain and Portugal.



The Falkirk Stadium game against Romania will kick-off at 7pm with Clyde Superscoreboard’s Gordon Duncan set to be joined by Scotland’s all-time record goal scorer Julie Fleeting who will be providing co-commentary.



National coach Anna Signeul said: "This is a really exciting time for the squad and this game will be a good test for them all. Romania were close to qualifying for EURO2017, losing out to Portugal. A lot of their players play for the best team in their country, Olimpia Cluj, so they are almost like a club side. Their manager also coaches Cluj so they are a tight knit group. The upcoming games will be really interesting as the players are vying for a place in the starting 11. No-one's place is secure and they need to perform in training sessions and games to be in the final 23 player squad for the Euros."

Scotland squad



Goalkeepers

Gemma Fay (Stjarnan) 197 caps

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City) 0 caps

Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK) 24 caps



Defenders

Vaila Barsley (Eskilstuna United) 1 cap

Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City) 107 caps

Frankie Brown (Bristol City) 85 caps

Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign) 87 caps

Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjo GIK) 118 caps

Joelle Murray (Hibernian) 41 caps

Kirsty Smith (Hibernian) 22 caps

Rachel McLauchlan (Hibernian) 3 caps



Midfielders

Chloe Arthur (Bristol City) 6 caps

Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City) 49 caps

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea) 7 caps

Lisa Evans (FC Bayern Munich) 58 caps

Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City) 82 caps

Joanne Love (Glasgow City) 175 caps

Leanne Ross (Glasgow City) 130 caps

Caroline Weir (Liverpool) 35 caps



Forwards

Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United) 16 caps

Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco) 13 caps

Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles) 46 caps

Jane Ross (Manchester City) 103 caps