Scotland Squad For Netherlands Game Announced

Malky Mackay has announced his squad for the challenge game against the Netherlands on 9 November at Pittodrie. Mackay is in temporary charge of the Scotland side following the departure of Gordon Strachan as team manager of the national side.



Mackay called the media to Hampden today to name the names of players hoping to move the Scotland side forward.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Archer (Millwall)

Craig Gordon (Celtic)

David Marshall (Hull City)



Defenders

Christophe Berra (Hearts)

Liam Cooper (Leeds)

Paul Hanlon (Hibs)

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers)

Callum Peterson (Cardiff City)

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Kieran Tierney (Celtic)



Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic)

Scott Brown (Celtic)

Darren Fletcher (Stoke City)

James Forrest (Celtic)

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Ryan Jack (Rangers)

John McGinn (Hibs)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Aberdeen)

Matt Phillips (WBA)

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)



Forwards

Ryan Christie (Aberdeen)*

Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest)

Leigh Griffiths (Celtic)

*on loan from Rangers