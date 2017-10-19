Scotland Squad Announced For World Cup Double Header

Scotland manager Shelley Kerr has named her squad for the double header against Belarus and Albania as the World Cup Qualification campaign kicks-off. Scotland are aiming to reach their first World Cup after recently playing in the Euro 2017 finals in the summer. Hibs goalkeeper Jenna Fife has been called up to the squad for the first time alongside club mates Rachael Small and Lucy Graham who were called up for the second successive squad. After missing out on Euro 2017 through injury, Jenny Beattie and Emma Mitchell are back involved. Both played in Manchester City’s 5-2 win over Arsenal at the weekend where Emma Mitchell scored for the Gunners. The game against Albania in Paisley is free entry with the expectation of a bumper crowd backing the home side.



Kerr said: "As a coach you want the games to come thick and fast so to have two matches coming in quick succession is really positive. We’ve gone through our philosophy with the team but we’re now ready for the competitive games and picking up points in our group." Considering the Fife call up, Kerr said: "Jenna has been involved in our national youth squads and the technical and tactical side of her game has really improved over the years. She has impressed for Hibernian of late and really deserves her call-up."



The national coach is also pleased to be able to call on Beattie and Mitchell again after their recovery from injury. Kerr said: "Both Jenny and Emma are both really experienced defenders and competing at a very high level, playing in highly competitive matches. They’ve been out injured for a wee while so it’s a huge boost to have them back involved for the World Cup qualifiers." Scotland Women’s Squad

Goalkeepers

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)

Jenna Fife (Hibernian)

Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders

Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign)

Chloe Arthur (Bristol City)

Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City)

Joelle Murray (Hibernian)

Kirsty Smith (Hibernian)

Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)

Emma Mitchell (Arsenal)

Rachael Small (Hibernian)

Midfielders

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Liverpool)

Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)

Jo Love (Glasgow City)

Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)

Lucy Graham (Hibernian)

Forwards

Lisa Evans (Arsenal)

Jane Ross (Man City)

Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco Femminile)

Claire Emslie (Man City)

Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United)

Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles) FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Thursday 19 October, 2017, kick-off 4pm (UK time)

Belarus v Scotland

FC Minsk, Minsk



Tuesday 24 October, 2017, kick-off 7.30pm

Scotland v Albania

Paisley 2021 Stadium, Paisley