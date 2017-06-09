Scotland Squad Announced

Scotland manager Anna Signeul has named a 20-player squad for a double header of challenge games, against Romania and Sweden, with three more warm up games expected to be announced in due course. A number of experienced players have returned to the squad after missing out on April’s game against Belgium through injury with players such as Jenny Beattie, Rachel Corsie, Jo Love and Caroline Weir back in the squad.



Erin Cuthbert is also named having captained Scotland Under-19s to the European Championships which will take place in August. Cuthbert signed for Chelsea at the end of last year and on Sunday scored two goals in a 7-0 win over Sunderland. Kirsty Smith and Rachel McLauchlan are also included fresh from helping Hibernian Ladies to a 4-1 win over Celtic to lift the SWPL Cup for the second successive year with both defenders hitting the back of the net. If Leanne Crichton makes an appearance in one of the two games, she will reach 50 appearances for her country. Lizzie Arnot has been ruled out of the two games with an ACL injury.



The two games will give the players one last chance to impress ahead of the EURO2017 squad announcement in June. The first game of the double header will take place the night before Scotland’s male side meeting against England and tickets will be priced £5 for adults and £2 for concessions, with entry free for SSC members and the game will not be broadcast live. The squad then travel to Sweden to take on the sixth best team in the world on Tuesday, 13 June. The following month Scotland will take on the Republic of Ireland on Friday, 7 July with the venue and kick-off time still to be confirmed. Scotland squad

Goalkeepers

Gemma Fay (Stjarnan) 197 caps

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City) 0 caps

Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK) 24 caps



Defenders

Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City) 107 caps

Frankie Brown (Bristol City) 85 caps

Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign) 87 caps

Ifeoma Dieke (Vittsjo GIK) 118 caps

Kirsty Smith (Hibernian) 22 caps

Rachel McLauchlan (Hibernian) 3 caps



Midfielders

Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City) 49 caps

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea) 7 caps

Lisa Evans (FC Bayern Munich) 58 caps

Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City) 82 caps

Joanne Love (Glasgow City) 175 caps

Leanne Ross (Glasgow City) 130 caps

Caroline Weir (Liverpool) 35 caps



Forwards

Fiona Brown (Eskilstuna United) 16 caps

Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco) 13 caps

Christie Murray (Doncaster Rovers Belles) 46 caps

Jane Ross (Manchester City) 103 caps Scotland v Romania

Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk

Friday, 9 June 2017, kick-off 7pm Sweden v Scotland

Myresjöhus Arena, Växjö, Sweden

Tuesday, 13 June 2017, kick-off 6pm (5pm UK time)