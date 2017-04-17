Safety Just

 
17 April 2017

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson thought Saturday's 4-2 win over Inverness was a "terrific" three points. And it means his side have moved out of the relegation play-off spot to tenth in the table going in to the final five games of the season.

  Team P GD Pts
1   Celtic 33 65 91
 
2   Aberdeen 33 35 67
3   Rangers 33 14 58
 
4   St Johnstone 33 4 49
5   Hearts 33 8 45
6   Partick Thistle 33 -3 41
 
7   Kilmarnock 33 -19 35
8   Ross County 33 -17 33
9   Hamilton 33 -18 32
10   Motherwell 33 -23 32
 
11   Dundee 33 -20 30
 
12   Inverness CT 33 -26 25

Robinson looked back at an interesting afternoon of football at Fir Park and said: "That’s a terrific three points but we made hard work of it if I’m being totally honest.  We went 2-0 up and it should have been three – (Bowman) should have scored and then the game would’ve been out of sight.  Credit to Inverness they came back in to the game and they’re obviously fighting for their lives, but I felt we dropped off them and let them play too much."
