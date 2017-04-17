Safety Just

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson thought Saturday's 4-2 win over Inverness was a "terrific" three points. And it means his side have moved out of the relegation play-off spot to tenth in the table going in to the final five games of the season. Team P GD Pts 1 Celtic 33 65 91 2 Aberdeen 33 35 67 3 Rangers 33 14 58 4 St Johnstone 33 4 49 5 Hearts 33 8 45 6 Partick Thistle 33 -3 41 7 Kilmarnock 33 -19 35 8 Ross County 33 -17 33 9 Hamilton 33 -18 32 10 Motherwell 33 -23 32 11 Dundee 33 -20 30 12 Inverness CT 33 -26 25 Robinson looked back at an interesting afternoon of football at Fir Park and said: "That’s a terrific three points but we made hard work of it if I’m being totally honest. We went 2-0 up and it should have been three – (Bowman) should have scored and then the game would’ve been out of sight. Credit to Inverness they came back in to the game and they’re obviously fighting for their lives, but I felt we dropped off them and let them play too much."