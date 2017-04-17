Safety Just

|
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson thought Saturday's 4-2 win over Inverness was a "terrific" three points. And it means his side have moved out of the relegation play-off spot to tenth in the table going in to the final five games of the season.
Robinson looked back at an interesting afternoon of football at Fir Park and said: "That’s a terrific three points but we made hard work of it if I’m being totally honest. We went 2-0 up and it should have been three – (Bowman) should have scored and then the game would’ve been out of sight. Credit to Inverness they came back in to the game and they’re obviously fighting for their lives, but I felt we dropped off them and let them play too much."
