Blue Brazil manager, Liam Fox has signed Belfast born forward Matthew Rooney. Matthew has previously played for a number of clubs including Derry City and Glenavon. Earlier this season he was with Portadown, a club though which has been hit by a number of difficulties. In November, he shone in a trial game with the MSM Football Showcase XI v Partick Thistle where he scored a hat-trick. Now Rooney, once of the Manchester United Academy, has joined up at Central Park after international clearance was finally forthcoming on Monday.



23 year old Dale Carrick, formerly of Hearts and Killie, is also joining up at Cowdenbeath on loan until the end of the season as the Fifers desperately try to turn their season around. The striker has netted four times since his summer switch to Livingston and came off the bench in their Scottish Cup loss to East Fife. However, the arrival of Nikolay Todorov on loan from Hearts has pushed him further down the pecking order at Livi.



Alan Hansen once famously said " you win nothing with kids " (although at 26 Rooney can hardly be termed that in today's football world) but the main aim for Cowden now is to finish 9th and out of the end of season pyramid play off against either the Highland League or Lowland League winners.



15 games remain for Cowdenbeath in League Two this season and both new players are likely to be up front as Elgin City visit the Kingdom on Saturday.



It would still appear to be perm any one from four of Cowden, Berwick Rangers, Stirling Albion and Edinburgh City for the status of club 42 in the SPFL at the end of the current campaign. With the Blue Brazil still two points adrift at the bottom of the fourth tier there remains an air of inevitability about their plight, despite board backing of manager Fox (the youngest manager in the SPFL) and a " let's pull together " statement which was issued to supporters a couple of weeks ago. The statement included the line; " (the club are) still targeting the promotion play offs " which may now seem slightly deluded after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Forfar.



Cowden die hards have been quick to point out "9th will do" on social media and many will hope one of Carrick and Rooney (or both) can be the sort of player Kane Hemmings was for the Fifers in season 2013/14 when they won Championship status at the expense of bitter local rivals Dunfermline Athletic. Hemmings, later of Dundee, is still a goal machine of some repute and scored the first for Oxford Utd in their 3-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle Utd on Saturday 28 January.



With promotion chasing Clyde (away), Annan (home) and Arbroath (away) Cowden's other fixtures in February it could well be a make or break month for the Blue Brazil's great escape plan but some around the club remain optimistic that 9th, at least, can be achieved. In many ways that will do in a season that will either be quickly consigned to history or become part of it if 'Beath follow East Stirlingshire down to the Lowland League and visits to the likes of 'Shire, Selkirk, Cumbernauld and Stirling University in season 2017/18.



