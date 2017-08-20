Room For Improvement

Jon Daly was satisfied as Hearts left Ibrox with a hard-fought point following a 0-0 draw with Rangers. The two sides battled to a stalemate, with a Kenny Miller shot being saved by Jack Hamilton, and a John Souttar effort from 30 yards chrashing off the woodwork coming closest to breaking the deadlock between the two sides. After the game, interim manager Daly admitted his team were happy with the draw, and stated that the game plan had to be altered as the time wore on, with the Rangers wide-men proving a danger. Kyle Lafferty and Don Cowie found themselves playing as emergency full-backs to combat the attacking threat of Lee Wallace and James Tavernier.



Daly said: "We’re happy enough with the point. We felt that we could come here with a line-up to get a result, we brought back Jamie Walker up front and tried to come and have a go, but as the game went on the plan had to change. They’ve got two attacking full-backs and Kyle and Don put in a power of work to match them. They’re really honest players and they’ll leave it all out there. Having those players defending does make it a difficult afternoon in possession for us, though."



Daly confessed the team hadn’t done enough when they had the ball, but insisted that their best football was yet to come as he pushes to get their fitness levels up after a disrupted pre-season. He continued: "I know we can do better with the ball, and we know the fitness levels need to improve too, but that’s going to come with the training we’re doing at the moment. We’re putting in the hours on the training park. Once we get the players to a fitness level that we deem the required quality and standard, you’ll see the difference because everyone can see we’ve got some really good footballers out there. The players are disappointed to only be leaving with a point, but I think in fairness, we didn’t do enough to win the game on the day, although we definitely do not deserve anything less than a point."