The veteran Dick Campbell has been named Ladbrokes League Two Manager of the Year for 2016-17. The Arbroath manager steered the Red Lichties to the title, securing their success on the final day of the season with a draw at Stirling as local rivals Forfar slipped up against Annan. The Gayfield club – who lost only one away game all season - can now look forward to life in Scottish League One for season 2017-18.



PA Wire/PA Archive/PA Images

The annual awards are voted for by members of the Scottish media, with a Manager and a Player of the Year selected for each of the four divisions. Campbell said: "I think it’s as good an effort by one of my teams from all the years I’ve been in the game. You win the championship because you accrue more points than anybody else and Forfar helped us a wee bit by dropping lots of points, but the last 15 games we only lost twice. That’s a magnificent effort and I’m very happy. I’m already planning for next season right now, today! My beliefs are very simple; I’ve had four championships and four promotions and anybody we sign in the summer has got to be better than what we’ve got. No question. That’s a natural progression. Everybody’s got a part to play."