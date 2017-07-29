Randall Signs On

Connor Randall did not need to be asked twice when offered the chance to sign for Hearts and can’t wait to pull on the maroon jersey for the first time. He has agreed a season-long loan from Liverpool on Friday. Hearts coach Ian Cathro said he and his staff had been tracking Randall "probably since we arrived". Cathro went on: "Connor is a very hungry young player. He has experience in a number of positions and brings a great intensity to his play. Athletically he is excellent. He is a player that I am really pleased to have been able to bring (to Tynecastle)." Connor Randall (c) David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images

The Liverpool-born midfielder said: "It’s great to be here. I’ve only just arrived but the stadium looks great, there’s a new stand on the way and I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic. When I heard Hearts were interested I jumped at it. I couldn’t turn it down, it’s a great club and I can’t wait to get going. I’m eager to get games under my belt. I’m a versatile player, I play with a lot of commitment and energy and I like to get up and down the pitch."