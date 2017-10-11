Raising the Barr

Craig Barr isn't as used to scoring as some of his Dumbarton team-mates are. He forgot all about that when he scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Stranraer in the second round of the Irn Bru Cup. The win ensured the Sons of the Rock were in the draw which lined up a quarter final tie with his former club, Raith Rovers. Despite a varied playing career, Barr has never found knock-out football to be his thing. He hopes his goal at the weekend has changed all that.



Barr said: "It's always nice to chip in with a goal and help the team get a victory. We didn't play as well as we did last week against Livingston, when we lost, but we got through in the end. To be honest, I'm losing track of which competition is which. I couldn't tell you which competition is best for me - but I've never been lucky enough to have a great cup run. There have been some ups and downs, and some great finishes, but the cups have never been my strong point. Hopefully this can be the one."



However, cup action can wait as Barr's attention returns to the Championship, which see Dumbarton taking on League leaders St Mirren on Saturday. The Sons have won all of their previous four home games, and Barr insists that they need to keep that run going. He went on: "It's important that we do well at home, and get points away from home as well. If you win your home games, you'll do alright. I've played here as an opposition player and I know what a difficult place it is to come, so it is important for us to continue the run we are on. St Mirren are a strong side and we know what we are going to be up against. We know that we can make it hard for them. If we can get time on the ball, and be clinical with chances when they come along, we'll give ourselves a chance."