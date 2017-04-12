Race For Life With Raith

Raith Rovers have linked up with Cancer Research UK to promote the upcoming Race For Life event for this weekend's home game against Morton. The Race for Life takes place in Beveridge Park on the weekend of 24th and 25th June and Raith are the only Scottish club to be partnering with the Cancer Research UK events. Last year, around 37,612 people took part in Race for Life in Scotland and raised almost £2.5 million, and this year there are hopes to go even better as there will be the ‘Race for Life Family 5k’ – for both men and women. In addition to the family race there is also Fife Race for Life 5k, 10k, Family 5k, or their new event Pretty Muddy for anyone who prefers a different running experience!



Saturday will see players warm up in Race for Life t-shirts, and Rovers fans will also have the chance to find out more about Race for Life and how to sign up that afternoon as Cancer Research UK staff will run a promotional stall, giving out some free Race for Life places and helping fans try out some science and fun activities. Rovers South Stand Shot will offer the chance to win a Race For Life Goody bag and the playlist will also be on a Race For Life theme.



Raith captain, Jason Thomson said: " We're urging as many fans as possible to sign up for Race for Life and help save lives. Cancer has an impact on so many people and with the Race for Life taking place so close to the stadium in Stark's Park, it's a great reason to bring the club and the community together for such an important cause ." Race for Life's Fife event manager, Katie Palmer said: " Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to the people of Fife running, jogging or walking at Race for Life. I am delighted that Raith Rovers are working closely with Cancer Research UK and look forward to Saturday and to our event in June



Saturday June 24: Pretty Muddy Fife 5K, Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy.Sunday June 25: Race for Life 5K, Race for Life Family 5K and Race for Life 10K, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh and Race for Life 5K, Race for Life Family 5K and Race for Life 10K, Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy. To sign up for race for life, or find out more click here or view on raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org