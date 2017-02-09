Prizes Are Good For The Soul

Elgin City striker Shane Sutherland has picked up the Scottish League Two Player of the Month for January. The former Peterhead forward scored six times to take his tally for the season to 17 league goals as Jim Weir's men notched up three wins and a draw. Elgin kicked off the month with a 2-2 draw against leaders Forfar then beat Montrose (3-0), Annan Athletic (3-2) and Edinburgh City (3-1) to strengthen their grip on third place.



Sutherland said: " I’m delighted. Awards like this are always welcome any time they come along. It’s nice to get noticed by the people out there watching the games and I think my form this season has been good so I’m pleased. I won this award in January last year when I was at Peterhead - I’m not sure why but I seem to play well after Christmas. Of course, the team has played well overall but I suppose to get six goals and three assists is pretty good going and I’ll be doing all I can to ensure it continues. "



Meanwhile, the equivalent manager of the month prize for League Two goes to Gary Bollan after steering Forfar Athletic through the month unbeaten. The League Two leaders beat Annan Athletic, Edinburgh City and Cowdenbeath and drew with Elgin City and Stirling Albion and are on a nine-game unbeaten run. They are now 11 points clear of second-placed Arbroath, as they prepare to welcome Elgin to Station Park on Saturday.



Bollan, who was also Manager of the Month in both August and September, said: " I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t nice to win this award multiple times this season but there’s a lot of hard work goes on in the background beyond me. I couldn’t do it on my own and it’s a whole effort by the club. Myself, the backroom team, the physios and the board of directors have put everything in place to help me build a quality squad and the volunteers at the club have been sensational. They put in so much work and effort behind the scenes and they raise a lot of the money that comes in and help us to budget for the season. We try and repay them by winning games. "