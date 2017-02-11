Premier Sportlight On Dens Park

With the Scottish Cup fifth-round ties taking place this weekend, the only Premiership game takes place at Dens Park as Kilmarnock come to call. Dundee left-back Kevin Holt is looking to get back on the winning trail today. He moved from Queen of the South in the summer of 2015 and on the opening day of the new season he enjoyed a 4-0 Premiership win at Rugby Park. However, there have been three draws and two Killie wins in the five intervening fixtures, a statistic which Holt is looking to put right at Dens Park.



He said: " With the Scottish Cup fifth-round ties taking place this weekend, the only Premiership game takes place at Dens Park as Kilmarnock come to call. Dundee left-back Kevin Holt is looking to get back on the winning trail today. He moved from Queen of the South in the summer of 2015 and on the opening day of the new season he enjoyed a 4-0 Premiership win at Rugby Park. However, there have been three draws and two Killie wins in the five intervening fixtures, a statistic which Holt is looking to put right at Dens Park.He said: " My first game for Dundee was at Kilmarnock and we beat them 4-0 and ever since then we have struggled. I felt we should have won the 1-1 game at the start of the season, I feel it was two points we threw away early doors. They do really well against the teams around them and us in the league. I can't put my finger on why but it is definitely a game where we can get three points ."



And with only six points separating the bottom seven teams, both 10th-placed Dundee and eight-placed Kilmarnock have the chance to move into the top six. Holt said: " We know there are no other teams playing (in top flight) this week so if we win we will be in the top six. Kilmarnock are a bit like all the teams in the bottom six or seven, they have been a bit inconsistent which is why no-one has been able to grab that sixth place and make it their own. But we know on their day they can be good and they proved that against us this season. We haven't beaten them in the two games so we need to change this week and try to get ourselves into the top six ."



Scott Boyd is determined to help Kilmarnock stay safe in the " strangest league " he has been involved in. Boyd said: " You can't predict any of the results out with Celtic this season. It has been the strangest league I have been involved in as you can go two or three games and find yourself in the top six or the bottom of the league. So we are focusing on ourselves. Everybody's form has been up and down and clubs are taking points off each other. We know how important it is for us to do the business ourselves and not rely on other teams. We are all battling to get into the top six because that is a massive incentive for us. The fact that we are the only teams playing gives us that wee incentive that if we go and do the business we will be sitting in that top-six position with only nine or 10 games to the split. Dundee will also be looking at the top six but we have to look at ourselves, we are a good side as well and at our best I fancy us against anybody in the league. "