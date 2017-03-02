Postmortem At Tynecastle

|
Ian Cathro is going to make sure his players worki hard to restore their confidence in the wake of a disappointing defeat against Ross County. The Dingwall side won 1-0 thanks to an Alex Schalk goal early in the second half. Like any good coach, Cathro looked for the positives after a third successive loss. Cathro said: "It's clear we have a bad week. We've had disappointing results, we've taken few hits particularly the completely unacceptable performance against Hibs. It was maybe not as negative but there were some poor issues on Saturday. I don't see tonight's game in that category. It was certainly improved in that sense. We are trying to help the players feel more positive and bring the confidence back into their play."
|Editor
Ger Harley (ger@scottishfitba.net)
Admin Team (admin@scottishfitba.net)
This is Scottish-Fitba.Net