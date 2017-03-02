Postmortem At Tynecastle

Ian Cathro is going to make sure his players worki hard to restore their confidence in the wake of a disappointing defeat against Ross County. The Dingwall side won 1-0 thanks to an Alex Schalk goal early in the second half. Like any good coach, Cathro looked for the positives after a third successive loss. Cathro said: "It's clear we have a bad week. We've had disappointing results, we've taken few hits particularly the completely unacceptable performance against Hibs. It was maybe not as negative but there were some poor issues on Saturday. I don't see tonight's game in that category. It was certainly improved in that sense. We are trying to help the players feel more positive and bring the confidence back into their play."



Cathro know that Ian only hard work and getting his squad fighting for each other will help turn things around for the team. He went on: "We need to move forward and moving forward is winning games. Often it's the case when you are in a tough spot. Alex made a mistake for the goal. What you see in his reaction and the team's reaction was determination to the point of desperation. It would have been more positive if we had won. But we have only had one clean week since coming back form the break. So the time coming up will be important to work and get our confidence levels up and make sure we are ready for the next game - and try and win it. I thought the fans were excellent throughout the game, particularly towards the end in staying with the team. I think they recognised the players had the determination and fight to resolve the situation. We have to be very positive and thankful for that."