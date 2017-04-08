Positive Things In Life All Help

Ryan Edwards wants Partick Thistle to take care of their own top-six destiny when they welcome Motherwell later today. The Jags are four points ahead of seventh-placed Kilmarnock with two games left before the split and Killie have to go to champions Celtic this weekend. The Maryhill men have not been as high as sixth in the Scottish Premiership since 1981 and the midfielder wants to take advantage of having their fate in their own hands.



We are all motivated and ready for the game. It is in our hands and we need to make sure that we put everything into the game to make sure we end up in the top six. It is really important. We don't want to be going into the changing room after the game looking to see if Celtic have won the game or not. We are just going to focus on ourselves and focus on starting well, trying to get an early goal and the rest will take care of itself. We have worked really hard to be in this position and I think we deserve to be there. It is just a matter of continuing our good form, we are seven unbeaten in the league so yes, we look forward to it. Training has been really positive since the January break. The boys have all bought in with what we are doing here. Everyone has been fighting for each other and playing as a team so that has been the main thing ."



Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman admits new arrivals on and off the park have given him a major lift. Bowman has been given a new lease of life since Stephen Robinson replaced Mark McGhee as manager and the birth of his son has given him a further reason to be cheerful. McGhee signed Bowman from Gateshead on the final day of the summer transfer window but the striker soon found himself playing back-up to Louis Moult and Scott McDonald, getting only 26 minutes of action off the bench during November, December and January. Bowman came off the bench to head his first goal for the club in the 7-2 defeat by Aberdeen in February, shortly before Robinson took over, and has featured in all five games since McGhee left, starting three.



The former Carlisle trainee said: " I'm really enjoying myself since the new manager has come in. He has given me a chance. When McGhee was here, I didn't think I got a fair crack of the whip. I was coming on in wide positions and it wasn't really suiting my strengths. I played the first six or seven games, didn't get a goal. Did well in a couple of games but it just didn't happen for me goal-wise. But the new manager has come in and I'm playing games now and enjoying it. The first day he came in he had a chat with me, saying he likes what he sees, he has seen me before Motherwell as well and I'm his type of player ." Bowman's second child was born before he was given a start in a three-pronged attack at Ibrox. Bowman went on: " He was born last Friday morning, just before the Rangers game. I was tired but adrenaline got me through the game ."



Robinson believes there is more to come from Bowman, who kept his place for Wednesday's goalless draw at Hamilton. The manager said: " He's a big strong boy, he has desire and passion and runs in behind, and once he starts adding goals to his game he could be a big asset for us. I thought he was terrific the other night, caused them problems and now we have to look for a little consistency from him ."