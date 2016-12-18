Plenty Time For Promotion

Former Celtic defender John Kennedy plans to delay becoming a head coach until he has learned more from " Former Celtic defender John Kennedy plans to delay becoming a head coach until he has learned more from "

ideal manager " Brendan Rodgers.Kennedy was part of Ronny Deila's staff but was asked to stay on when Rodgers took over in the summer. Kennedy, who is aware Hearts gave Ian Cathro the opportunity to leave Newcastle for the Tynecastle hot seat at the age of 30, said: " It is great for Hearts to show confidence in another young coach. You always learn from everyone, when I have been on my travels, doing club visits, speaking with managers and working with different people. You take different things from different people but in terms of the rounded manager, the ideal manager, so far, from the ones I have come across, he is it. He has the full package. You get some managers who are very skilled in man management, you get some managers who tend to be more coaches - Brendan ticks all the boxes. I didn't know where I was going to be (in the summer) but Brendan gave me a great opportunity and I couldn't pass up the chance to work with a man of his calibre. It would have been easy for me to go out and rush into something but I just feel that having the opportunity to work with a top-class coach and manager will prepare me even better for when the times comes for me to go and make that step. When that is... we will see. I am in a tremendous place at the moment in terms of where I am working, working with a terrific manager and coaching team. That for me is really important, that I don't jump too quickly into something when I feel that I have a great opportunity to learn even more before I make that step. So that is the stage I am at. I am very happy here ."



Celtic, who have nine games to deal with in December, could go 11 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table with a win over Accies, who lost 8-1 at Parkhead in January. Captain Scott Brown insists his colleagues must make sure complacency does not become a factor. He said: " It is for everyone (to avoid). Because we have been playing so well recently you can just easily fall into that. We don't want to do that, we want to keep improving. The gaffer is huge on that, improving and learning and taking it to a different level and we have shown that the way we have been doing it in training and games. This run of games is going to be hard but we need to maintain that form ."



Hamilton's Martin Canning has been frustrated by the number of draws the Accies have chalked up this season but will gladly take a stalemate against Celtic. Accies have had to settle for a point in their last five Scottish Premiership games and 10 in total this season, leaving them in eighth place in a tightly-packed bottom six. Canning went on: " Yes I think we would take a point at Celtic Park. Obviously it is a difficult place to go. Celtic are on good form, they are creating a lot of opportunities and winning a lot of games. We need to make sure we go there and be as difficult to break down and as difficult to beat as we can be. If we can do that, we have players like Ali Crawford and strikers who can score goals and win games and maybe get points from difficult venues ."



Accies lost 8-1 at Celtic Park in January and Canning is determined to make it more difficult for the champions this time. He said: " It is one of those things you want to make sure you want to avoid. You know Celtic are going to make opportunities. Look at this season, they have put five past Rangers, four past Aberdeen, six past Kilmarnock. We have to make sure we are difficult to play against, we have to be dogged, hard to break down and on the night if we get our opportunity we have to take that as well." Hamilton midfielder Darian MacKinnon played that night when the goals rained in at Parkhead but is confident that there will be no repeat. He said: " There is always a fear you could go there and take a doing (heavy beating) but I'd like to think we are more professional than that and we are not going to ship that many goals again

."