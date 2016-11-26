Partick Thistle 1 Rangers 2

|
A late double from Rangers substitute Joe Dodoo - the second with almost the last kick of the game - allowed his side to leave Firhill with three points after 2-1 win against Partick Thistle. The Jags edged the goalless first half against a ponderous Ibrox side who bucked up after the break and were denied what looked like a penalty when Harry Forrester was tackled in the box by home captain Abdul Osman. Kris Doolan opened the scoring for Thistle in the 76th minute before Dodoo, on for Joe Garner on the hour mark, levelled with a volley in the 81st minute and then drove in in the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The goal took the Light Blues above Aberdeen into second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership, with the Dons playing Celtic in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday. Thistle manager Alan Archibald can be pleased with his side's performance but he was left to rue the lost opportunity for his club to record their first win over Rangers since 1993.
Kenny Miller and Joe Dodoo (c) Ian Rutherford PA Wire/PA Images
The home side gave as good as they got, and more, in the first half. In the ninth minute David Amoo's low drive was parried by Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to the feet of Chris Erskine, who returned it towards goal only for it to be blocked by defender Rob Kiernan for a corner which came to nothing. Doolan then raced clear of the Rangers defence down the right and was crowded out after hesitating and moments later a Kiernan tackle took the sting out of the lively attacker's shot after he raced into the Gers box. Rangers, with Danny Wilson in defence for the first time since October as a replacement for the injured Clint Hill, were lacking ideas. However, in the 24th minute it took a fine save down at his left from Jags keeper Thorsten Stuckmann to keep out Kenny Miller's header from a James Tavernier cross following a short Rangers corner. Doolan had a shot on the turn from 12 yards saved by Foderingham as the hosts reminded Rangers of their threat. At the other end a close-range drive from Garner was blocked by Thistle defender Liam Lindsay and, when the two players clashed just before the interval, the Ibrox striker was booked by referee Nick Walsh, when it looked like he had led with his arm in an aerial clash.
