Nothing To See Here

He said: " The latest thing in Scottish football appears to be the concept of moving to a director of football/head coach model of management. Rangers are looking at this in the aftermath of losing manager Mark Warburton and Hearts already have it in place. While some may think a manager should be all things to all men the alternative model should not be treated like "", according to manager Ian Cathro. They are the most high-profile set-up of that kind with Craig Levein director of football. That type of structure, which is more prevalent on the continent and in England, The Gorgie manager, preparing for the visit of Inverness, gave his take on the issue.He said: " I have not noticed what exactly the debate is, but, if there is debate about it, it is probably because you don't understand it. Ultimately it is a model of how a football club is run. There is a model like this, a model like that. Pick one and get on with it. Some clubs will operate slightly differently in what a director of football does. Some clubs will operate with just a head of recruitment which takes a focus on just those things. (At) some clubs (the) director is more in the business, some are more in the football, it will always be slightly different. But it is like many things when something is new here. We all freak out and throw our toys all over the place and get scared as if it is a witch hunt and some crazy thing is coming into town that we don't understand and it is not. It is football. It is 2017. Football is big business, it is completely normal. I don't think football will ever be entirely the same in every club.

"But there is just a lack of understanding and experience of that model in our country and obviously we know best about our game and so on. I think debate comes from the lack of understanding. "



Louis Laing is confident he can help Inverness escape relegation danger after joining the Highlanders. The English defender is set to make his debut at Tynecastle with Gary Warren and Brad McKay both suspended and Josh Meekings out after knee surgery. Laing spent the first half of the season on loan at English League Two strugglers Notts County before leaving Motherwell just before the transfer window closed, and he had no fears about joining the bottom club.



He said: " I'm absolutely delighted. Coming from Motherwell where I wasn't going to be playing, I jumped at the chance to come here. Especially being a free agent and not having a club. Inverness is a big club and I feel like there's a great opportunity to get out of the position we're in. I feel I can help do that and I'm totally positive about being here. I'm really pleasantly surprised about the team's spirit. All the lads are really nice and they've made me feel welcome already. There's no negatives at all for me. "