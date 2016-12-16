New Performance Director Signs In

|
The SFA have formally announced the appointment of Malky Mackay as its new Performance Director replacing Brain McClair who left after 17 months in post. Despite being the subject of an FA investigation in 2014 concerning text messages he had sent containing discriminatory language the SFA looked at Mackay's breadth of experience as a player and coach, as well as being instrumental in the development of young players.
Malky Mackay in the hot seat (c) Jeff Holmes PA
Mackay played with distinction for Celtic, Norwich City, West Ham United and Watford, achieving consecutive promotions to the Premier League in England with all three clubs. He also earned five caps for Scotland in the process, having started out on his journey at Hampden with Queens Park. Mackay became manager of Watford in June 2009 and subsequently won promotion to the Premier League as manager of Cardiff City in 2013. As Performance Director, he will be responsible for overseeing the strategy designed to improve elite talent development across the game, working in partnership with the clubs to deliver successful future international players.
