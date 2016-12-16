New Performance Director Signs In

The SFA have formally announced the appointment of Malky Mackay as its new Performance Director replacing Brain McClair who left after 17 months in post. Despite being the subject of an FA investigation in 2014 concerning text messages he had sent containing discriminatory language the SFA looked at Mackay's breadth of experience as a player and coach, as well as being instrumental in the development of young players. Malky Mackay in the hot seat (c) Jeff Holmes PA

Mackay played with distinction for Celtic, Norwich City, West Ham United and Watford, achieving consecutive promotions to the Premier League in England with all three clubs. He also earned five caps for Scotland in the process, having started out on his journey at Hampden with Queens Park. Mackay became manager of Watford in June 2009 and subsequently won promotion to the Premier League as manager of Cardiff City in 2013. As Performance Director, he will be responsible for overseeing the strategy designed to improve elite talent development across the game, working in partnership with the clubs to deliver successful future international players.



Mackay said: "I am immensely proud and privileged to become Performance Director and I am acutely aware of the importance of this role in achieving future success for our talented young players. As someone who was fortunate enough to develop as a young player at Queen’s Park and realise my dream of playing for my country at the national stadium, this feels like coming home. I can’t wait to work in partnership with our clubs and my colleagues at the Scottish FA to help improve future generations of Scotland players."



Stewart Regan, SFA Chief Executive said: "From the start of the recruitment process, Malky was an outstanding candidate and by the end of that thorough process he was the outstanding candidate. His experiences as a player and a manager are complemented by his strategic outlook and commitment to implement many of the exciting proposals the Performance Working Group have discussed in recent months. Malky will spend the initial weeks and months immersing himself in these recommendations and speaking to all relevant groups to provide a future framework that is conducive to meeting our shared objective: to provide a better standard of player for the benefit of our clubs and, ultimately, our national teams."