Dundee manager Neil McCann has persuaded Lewis Spence to sign for the club. McCann knows Lewis from his time at Dunfermline where the midfielder spent four years and he also spent two spells on loan with Brechin City last year and has signed a one year deal with the Dens Park side where he will wear number 28. McCann said: "I’ve seen enough of Lewis in my time at Dunfermline that suggests I wanted to give him a chance here at Dundee. I want to work with him to try realise the potential that I saw in him. He knows he is going to have to work extremely hard to force his way into my first eleven but if you take our new vice-captain Cammy Kerr for example, it shows how far you can go in a short space of time with drive and determination given the opportunity."



Meanwhile, Dundee have also secured central defender Kostadin Gadzhalov, who has been with Dundee since 2015 on a one year extension to his contract. Last season he featured 19 times for Dundee, scoring twice in games against Inverness Caley Thistle and St. Johnstone. He played a part in two of Neil McCann’s five games in charge at the end of last season. Gadzhalov put pen to paper on his new deal on Thursday which will see him spend his fourth season at Dens.